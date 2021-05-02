Derby County host Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season, with both sides needing a win to give themselves a shot at Championship survival.

Derby County have the upper-hand going into next weekend. Wayne Rooney’s side currently sit in 21st-place of the Championship table and with a three-point lead over Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls then need a win to draw level on points with Derby, who currently have a goal difference of -22 compared to Wednesday’s -21.

Yesterday, Derby County squandered a 1-0 lead, losing 2-1 at Swansea City whilst Sheffield Wednesday held Nottingham Forest to a goalless draw at the City Ground.

But then there’s Rotherham – the Millers have been wedged in between Derby and Darren Moore’s Wednesday for a few weeks now and they still have a game in hand on both sides. Paul Warne takes his side to Luton Town in midweek before travelling to Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

They could yet relegated both Derby and Wednesday. Any kind of result at Luton would throw the relegation race wide open, but how are Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday fans reacting to their final day, relegation showdown?

See what some of these fans have been saying on Twitter after yesterday’s results:

Least it makes last weekend of the season interesting. From the position we were in after the Rotherham game, 10 points behind Derby it’s been some achievement to bring it to the last game…. unbelievable work Wayne. One last push lads!! #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) May 1, 2021

After watching the Derby game yesterday they will beat us no danger next week, better than us in every department #swfc — Chris Field (@cheesey1981) May 2, 2021

#swfc If we survive the Derby game and the Luton v Rotherham and Cardiff v Rotherham we will still need a large make over and I mean a large make over #wawaw together we are strong #swfc — Jim Hope 1867 (@SheffieldGrad) May 2, 2021

It’s still sinking in how utterly pathetic we were yesterday, at least derby ran around and looked bothered! Only Bannan can take a little bit of credit as he clearly cares, but even he lacked quality, his free kicks/corners simply awful! #swfc — David Evans (@evs234) May 2, 2021

If #SWFC were picking the ideal last game in this situation it would be against Derby. It gives us a small measure of control over our fate. Derby would certainly have preferred us to be playing anyone else because on current form they are the least likely to stop us getting 3pts — 1867News (@1867News) May 2, 2021

So as far as I can see… for us to stay up, we basically need to win the last game against Derby to leapfrog them by roughly 2-0 for a security Goal Difference number, and have to pray Rotherham lose… I think we’re going down lads. 🙁#swfc — Jack (@jackw0rkman1867) May 1, 2021

This !! If we have to go down I'd rather take derby with us #swfc https://t.co/0a3mlJsjEp — Ash Kitson (@ashkitson1867) May 1, 2021

you know this strategy of just letting other teams beat Derby could work out for us after all. anyway let’s see who they have next week… #swfc — daft penguin (@daftpenguin) May 1, 2021

I honestly don't see how Wednesday don't have more fight & fire power for us to handle for a full 90, think we're talking miracles now #dcfc — DcfcPete (@dcfcpete82) May 2, 2021

The only club that deserves to stay up is #wwfc we are an absolute disgrace along with Wednesday and Rotherham, we think we have a devine right to be in the championship and getting towards the playoffs, truth is we are an absolute mess. #dcfc — Paul Davo Davies (@Davo33_DCFC) May 1, 2021

If Wednesday weren’t deducted 6 points, we’d be 3 points behind them with 1 worse GD. We are so, so lucky if we stay up. #dcfc — Matthew Jones (@Matthew_Jones6) May 1, 2021

Let’s be fair, we had enough chances to have got something out of this today. You can’t go a whole season without a proper striker and it shows! Too many chances that should be put away. We have no chance of scoring against Sheffield Wednesday #dcfcfans #dcfc — leigh.butler 💙 (@barmylad34) May 1, 2021

Worth pointing out that Wednesday are only below us because of their points deduction. We deserve to go down I’ll be there next year but a complete reboot is needed #dcfc — Tom Kerry (@TomKerry_) May 1, 2021

I accepted relegation the day we appointed Wayne Rooney as manager. Rotherham deserve to stay up over us and Wednesday. #dcfc — Tommy E (@derby1884) May 1, 2021