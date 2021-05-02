Derby County host Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season, with both sides needing a win to give themselves a shot at Championship survival.

Derby County have the upper-hand going into next weekend. Wayne Rooney’s side currently sit in 21st-place of the Championship table and with a three-point lead over Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls then need a win to draw level on points with Derby, who currently have a goal difference of -22 compared to Wednesday’s -21.

Yesterday, Derby County squandered a 1-0 lead, losing 2-1 at Swansea City whilst Sheffield Wednesday held Nottingham Forest to a goalless draw at the City Ground.

But then there’s Rotherham – the Millers have been wedged in between Derby and Darren Moore’s Wednesday for a few weeks now and they still have a game in hand on both sides. Paul Warne takes his side to Luton Town in midweek before travelling to Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

They could yet relegated both Derby and Wednesday. Any kind of result at Luton would throw the relegation race wide open, but how are Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday fans reacting to their final day, relegation showdown?

See what some of these fans have been saying on Twitter after yesterday’s results: