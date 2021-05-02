QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron has missed his side’s last seven Championship outings through injury. With the 35-year-old’s contract out in the summer, have fans seen the last of Cameron?

The former Stoke City man was absent from QPR’s trip to his old stomping ground yesterday. Goals from Charlie Austin and Osman Kakay handed the Rs a routine 2-0 win at Stoke City, taking them up to 9th in the Championship table.

It was their 14th win of the calendar year and all signs are pointing towards an exciting 2021/22 campaign. Cameron though might not be around for what looks to be a promotion charge in the making – the man who first joined in 2018 sees his contract out this summer.

The USA man arrived on an initial season-long loan deal for the 2018/19 campaign. He impressed in what was Mark Warburton’s first year in charge and earned himself a permanent move ahead of the last campaign. Cameron penned a one-year deal and signed a further one-year extension going into this season.

In those three seasons, Cameron has featured 79 times for QPR in all competitions. He’s made 33 outings in the Championship this term but he was becoming an increasingly contested player among fans – despite the stats showing QPR to be a much more formidable force with the 35-year-old in the side, he’s come under some criticism this season.

Named as the club captain last summer too, Cameron has certainly had his critics after some inconsistent showings. He’s proved a good servant for QPR though – he’s brought some vast experience to the club that no others can, and he has had spells in the side where he’s looked a real team player.

He was in contention to return yesterday but was left out, with a home clash v Luton Town next weekend his only chance of playing for the Rs again. A new deal seems unlikely given his age and current injury status.