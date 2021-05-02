Speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, Preston North End loan man Daniel Iversen has said he will talk with parent club Leicester City about his future at the end of the season.

Since joining Leicester City back in January 2016, Iversen has spent much of his time out on loan.

As well as spending a stint in Belgium with OH Leuven, the shot-stopper has enjoyed time with Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and now, Preston North End.

He linked up with the Lilywhites in January after half a season in Belgium and since joining, Iversen has held down the spot as Preston’s number one choice in between the sticks.

Across all competitions, the Dane has kept nine clean sheets in 22 games for the Deepdale outfit.

His form has raised questions regarding his future with parent club Leicester. Now, Iversen has spoken about his time with Preston and the chances of a permanent deal.

Speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, here’s what he had to say:

“It’s been going really well. I’ve enjoyed my time here. There are good people around the club, the staff and players are really good guys.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s difficult to say about my future. When the season is over, we can talk about what happens.

“I have to talk to Leicester to see what they want, it’s not only my decision. After the season we will talk about it and we will have to wait and see.”

While picking up plenty of praise with Preston, chances of first-team football with Leicester seem highly unlikely. Kasper Schmeichel has continued to hold down the number one spot with ease, while Danny Ward acts as number two.

Iversen is yet to make his first appearance for the Foxes since joining. He has kept 12 clean sheets in 32 games for their U23s but is still waiting on his first senior outing.