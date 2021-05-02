Coventry City have not only secured their Championship status going into next season, but have done so in style.

Mark Robins is being hailed among the Coventry City greats of yesteryear. What’s he’s achieved in his four years at the club is undeniably brilliant and this season in the Championship, his Coventry side have garnered a lot of neutral fans.

The Sky Blues play exciting football. Their energy right across the pitch has been a pleasure to watch and so too are a lot of their players – Robins has brought some exciting youngsters, and none more so than Callum O’Hare.

O’Hare, 23, has featured in all 45 of Coventry City’s Championship games this season, scoring two goals. Since joining from Aston Villa on a free ahead of this season following a loan spell at the club last time round, he’s become an integral player in Robins’ set up.

Yesterday he featured as one of three central midfielder players alongside Gustavo Hamer and Matty James. O’Hare was deployed as the most attacking of three but throughout the season, he’s played in various roles in the central midfield position and all to a high-standard.

With the summer transfer window fast-approaching, Coventry fans might be weary of the likes of O’Hare attracting outside interest. He’s shown this season that he’s a player of high Championship quality and it wouldn’t be surprising if any suitors did come in for the Englishman.

His contract with Coventry doesn’t expire until 2023. Robins then can barter for a higher price should he face transfer negotiations regarding O’Hare, or better yet for Sky Blues fans, the club could hand O’hare and a new and extended deal – he’s part of the spine of that team, and if Coventry can hold onto players like O’Hare going forward then they’ll gradually climb up the Championship table.