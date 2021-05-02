Gillingham boss Steve Evans is being linked with Swindon Town, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Swindon. Name of Steve Evans getting a mention as poss boss for next season … never afraid to go into a fire 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2021

His name is being ‘mentioned’ in regards to the vacant Swindon Town managerial role.

The Robins are in the hunt for a new manager for next season as they gear up for life back in League Two. Richie Wellens and John Sheridan have both left after a whirlwind past term.

Evans, who is 58 years old, has emerged as a surprise contender for the Wiltshire club despite being the manager of League One side Gillingham.

He knows what it takes to gain promotion from the fourth tier which may make him an attractive proposition to Swindon. The Scotsman guided Rotherham United from League Two to the Championship during his time there.

Evans then got the Leeds United job on the back of his spell with the Millers but his time at Elland Road was short lived.

Stints at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United followed on for him before he got the Gillingham job in 2019.





Evans has won 37.5% of games in charge of the Gills and his side are currently sat in 11th place in the division. However, he is now being linked with a surprise exit.

Swindon need stability after a dismal past season and it will be interesting to see who they appoint as their new manager this summer.