Sunderland want Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Man U. Young keeper Jacob Carney (on loan at Portadown) wanted by both Burnley and Sunderland for their under-21 sides. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2021

The Black Cats have identified the young stopper as a potential addition to their ranks this summer.

Premier League side Burnley have also been credited with an interest in him with his future at Old Trafford appearing uncertain at this moment in time.

Carney, who is 20 years old, has spent this past season on loan at Portadown and has caught the eye in Northern Ireland.

Manchester United gave him the green light to leave last summer to get some more first-team experience under his belt and he has since made 22 appearances in all competitions this term.

Carney has previously spent time away from United at Stocksbridge and Brighouse Town in non-league.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and may be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

Sunderland have emerged as potential candidates to snap him up this summer and he could be a shrewd option for their Under-21’s side for next season.



The Black Cats have missed out on automatic promotion this season to Hull City and Peterborough United and will be in the Play-Offs in League One. If they fail to go up, they face a fourth consecutive consecutive season at that level.