Former Football League man Stephen Dobbie played his last game for Queen of the South yesterday.

It was announced on their official club website that the ex-Swansea City, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers man would be ending his spell there this weekend.

Dobbie, who is 38 years old, walked out as a Queen of the South player for the final time yesterday in their 2-0 home defeat to Dundee.

The Glaswegian has written his name into the history books at Palmerston Park, scoring 166 goals over two spells as a player there and earning himself a statue in the process.

He played for the Scottish side from 2006 to 2009 before returning in 2016 after his release by Bolton Wanderers. He most notably managed to score 43 goals in 45 games during the 2018/19 campaign.

Dobbie first moved into the Football League to join Swansea City and spent four years in Wales, helping the Swans gain promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

He left the Liberty Stadium twice for loan spells at Blackpool before ending up back at Bloomfield Road via a detour at Crystal Palace.

Dobbie was a popular player with the Seasiders but never actually signed for them on a permanent basis, despite joining on loan four times.

The Scotsman joined Bolton in 2015 and bagged four goals in 25 games for the Trotters before moving back to Queen of the South.

His goal scoring exploits have made headlines over recent years but Dobbie is now cutting ties with the Doonhamers.