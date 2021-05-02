Fulham are interested in Peterborough United starlet Siriki Dembele, according to a report by Football Insider.

Peterborough United will face a battle to keep hold of the attacker this summer despite their promotion to the Championship.

Dembele, who is 24 years old, has made 42 appearances for the Posh in all competitions this season, chipping in with 12 goals and 11 assists.

Watford, Bournemouth and Brentford are also believed to be ‘big admirers’ of him, as reported by The Sun in January. Nottingham Forest also submitted an offer for him this past winter, as per Football Insider.

Dembele joined Peterborough in 2018 from Grimsby Town and has been a key player for Darren Ferguson’s side over the past three years in League One.

The pacey wide man has played 123 times in all competitions since his move to London Road and has scored 26 goals.

Dembele had spells as a youngster with Dundee United, Ayr United and the Nike Football Academy before Grimsby took a gamble on him in May 2017.

He spent the 2017/18 season with the Mariners in League Two and scored four goals in 37 matches to earn a move to Peterborough.

The Posh are back in the Championship after a dramatic last-gasp penalty from Jonson Clarke-Harris earned them the point they needed against Lincoln City yesterday.

They are likely to face a lot of interest in Dembele this summer though and current Premier League strugglers Fulham are now said to be keen on him.