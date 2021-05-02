Millwall cruised to a 4-1 victory at home to Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, leaving the Lions in 11th-place of the table.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall ended a run of four games without a win and in some style too. They welcomed Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City with the former Leicester City boss having penned a long-term deal this week.

But Pearson opened his long-term Robins account in disastrous fashion – they fell apart at The Den and found themselves behind after just five minutes of the game.

Jed Wallace scored the first of four goals, driving a low shot into the bottom left corner of Max O’Leary’s goal. But 19-year-old Tommy Conway would score his first Championship goal to level things for Bristol City soon after, in only his fourth league appearance.

He rounded Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal to level it on 16 minutes but Millwall would hit back soon after, with Scott Malone scoring another low-driven shot for the Lions.

From then on, Millwall were in command – they rushed at the Robins at every given opportunity and eventually found a third through Billy Mitchell.

The young midfielder fired home from the edge of the box following a goal-mouth scramble – the 20-year-old’s first goal in 15 Championship outings this season.

Minutes later, Tom Bradshaw scored Millwall’s fourth and it was yet another clean finish, wit the Welshman slotting home from a tightening angle to score his first goal of 2021.

The win takes Millwall up to 11th whereas Bristol City drop down to 19th, having won just one of their last 12 Championship outings.