Midfielder Joe Aribo first started making a name for himself at non-league outfit Staines Town FC before Charlton Athletic snapped him up at the start of September 2015.

The youngster joined the Addicks on a four-year deal and established himself as an important first-team player for the London outfit.

He went on to make a total of 97 appearances for Charlton, scoring 16 goals and adding 15 assists. It was this level of performance that he the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City were said to be sniffing around.

In the end, it was to Scottish side Rangers that Aribo left Charlton for and he’s gone on to impress for Steven Gerrard’s side as they stormed to the SPL title this season.

Joe Aribo – left Charlton under a cloud but performing in the clouds for Gers

After performing well at The Valley, Aribo was offered a contract by the Addicks, yet he turned it down. Instead, he signed a four-year deal offered to him by Rangers.

It was a decision that angered then Charlton boss Lee Bowyer who fumed:

“I worked so hard to get Joe to the situation he is in now. It is about progression for him. So it’s a shame if he gets pushed to somewhere where it is not going to benefit him.“

However, things do seem to be working out for Aribo and in a way that seemingly undermines Bowyer’s concerns that Rangers wasn’t the right move for him.

Former Addick goes from strength to strength north of the border

Rather than Rangers not being the right place for Aribo’s development, the 24-year-old is going from strength to strength.

The Londoner has featured in 89 games for the Gers, scoring 17 goals and adding 15 assists during his time at the club.

40 of those appearances, 8 of those goals and 7 of those assists have come this season. It has been a season where Aribo has been a key part of Rangers SPL title win, as well as their run to the last-16 of the Europa League where he made 9 appearances and scored in the 4-3 away win over Royal Antwerp.

Grabbing the plaudits of many, playing well in a dominant Rangers outfit and with plenty of improvement potential in the tank, Joe Aribo is making a mockery of Lee Bowyer’s concerns that leaving Charlton for Glasgow was not the right move for him.