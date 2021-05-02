Hull City have won the League One title after their 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic yesterday.

Grant McCann’s knew three points against the Latics would be enough to seal their first league title since 1966 and they did the business.

Wigan, on the other hand, have secured their third tier status for next season with Rochdale losing to Doncaster Rovers.

Hull booked their immediate return to the Championship last weekend after their win at Lincoln City and the buzzing Tigers opened the scoring against the Latics through local hero Keane Lewis-Potter after he headed past Jordan Jones.

Read: Hull City favourite open to return this summer

However, Leam Richardson’s side pegged them back immediately when ex-Hull forward Will Keane burst into the box and found Joe Dodoo to poke the ball into the net.

The Tigers didn’t let that rock them and took the lead again three minutes later through Player of the Season nominee George Honeyman who blasted in his first KCOM Stadium goal.

McCann’s men had one hand on the trophy at half-time and made it a comfortable ending to the game when striker Josh Magennis nodded in his 19th goal of an impressive season.

Read: Marcus Maddison sends message to Hull City

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations amongst the players for the second week in a row and then they went out to meet the gathering fans outside the stadium.

Relegation from the Championship last term was a bitter pill for Hull to swallow but they are finally smiling again in East Yorkshire after the club’s first league title win for 55 years.