QPR beat Stoke City 1-0 in the Championship yesterday afternoon, thanks to goals from Charlie Austin and Osman Kakay.

The two sides have experienced very different second halves of this season – Stoke City having emerged as top-six contenders prior to Christmas have since slipped down the table, whilst QPR have turned relegation fears into play-off hopes going into next season.

That disparity showed yesterday – QPR came and conquered with relative ease, earning their 14th Championship win of 2021.

Lyndon Dykes, QPR’s man in form turned provider for the first goal. He won the ball back inside Stoke’s half and slipped through Charlie Austin who drove towards goal, before firing a pinpoint striker in the bottom left corner.

Mark Warburton’s side then double their lead with 20 minutes of the game remaining. Kakay was on hand to score his first Championship goal for the club, slotting a neat finish past Adam Davies in the Stoke goal and with Stefan Johansen claiming the assist.

The Potters had very little to shout about – Rabbi Matondo was their biggest threat on the day and came closest in the second half when his fierce strike lashed into the side netting.

On the whole, it was another disappointing outing for Stoke who’ve not won in their last six Championship games now – they’ve claimed just five wins since the turn of the year.

The win leaves QPR in 9th-place of the Championship table on 65 points, whilst Stoke find themselves in 14th.