Luton Town missed a golden chance to beat Middlesbrough yesterday with striker James Collins missing a 71st minute penalty.

The Hatters have extended their unbeaten run of games to five but were left to rue missed opportunities again.

Nathan Jones’ side welcomed Middlesbrough to Kenilworth Road in their penultimate home game of the season.

Luton, like Boro, had nothing but pride to play for as they both keep one eye on the summer in preparation for the next campaign.

The Hatters are believed to have a number of players out of contract in June, including the likes of James Collins, Sonny Bradley and George Moncur who played yesterday. These soon-to-be free agents still have contracts to play for, whether that is with Luton or elsewhere.

The first-half burst into life after 20 minutes and Kal Naismith saw a header saved by Boro stopper Jordan Archer only for it to fall kindly into the path of Glen Rea to bundle in the opener for the hosts.

However, it took Neil Warnock’s side just 60 seconds to respond through top scorer Duncan Watmore, as the ex-Sunderland man managed to sneak the ball in past Simon Sluga.

Both sides went looking for another goal but the game petered out before Luton were awarded a penalty.

Collins, who has scored 13 goals this season in the league, had his spot-kick saved by Archer.

Both sides took a point that in end that doesn’t really have any bearing on either of them as they look to see out the end of the season.

Luton are back in action at home against Rotherham United in midweek, whilst Middlesbrough can relegate Wycombe Wanderers next week.



