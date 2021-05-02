Harry Wilson has been one of those players at Liverpool held back by the raft of talent that sits in front of him in the Reds star-studded line-up.

Players such as Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have held back his progress at Anfield and Wilson has had to seek out developmental opportunities via the tried and tested loan market option.

Cardiff City is his latest stop on the loan tour and, as per other stops, it has been a successful stop for the Welsh international. Per the Mirror’s Samuel Meade, the exciting Wilson has a lot to say about his thinking going forward.

Cardiff loan success – Wilson shines

After loan stops at Hull City (14 games/7 goals/4 assists), Derby County (49 games/18 goals/6 assists) and Bournemouth (35 games/7 goals/2 assists), Cardiff City was Wilson’s fourth move away from Anfield as the Merseysiders looked to develop his potential.

This season, another back in the Championship, has seen the 23-cap Wales international feature in 36 games for the Bluebirds – 36 games that have returned 7 goals and 12 assists.

That 7-goal total was bumped up by a hat-trick yesterday against Birmingham City in a 4-0 rout. It was a hat-trick that included two deadly free-kicks.

As Wilson continues to shine on loan, it obviously raises questions about his future direction at Liverpool.

Wilson says he’s good enough – drops Liverpool bombshell

Forced to leave Anfield again to get any semblance of meaningful game time, Wilson insists that he has the ability to be a success at Liverpool. Commenting in Meade’s article, Wilson says, “I feel I’m good enough to be in that squad” adding “I’d like to think that I could go in there and add something different.”

Commenting on the players ahead of him in Jurgen Klopp’s thinking, Wilson admits that breaking into the German boss’ first-team plans would be difficult but does feel that he has the skill set to be of benefit for the Reds.

However, he is also resolute on what road he will need to take should an Anfield breakthrough not be forthcoming. In somewhat of a bombshell, Wilson admits his future might lay elsewhere.

Commenting ostensibly about the Euros, Wilson says, “I’m determined to have a good tournament there and, if it’s not with Liverpool [next season], I’m determined to get a move. I feel I deserve to play at the highest level I can.”

The attack-minded 24-year-old has proven his ability across several Championship loan moves and for Wales as a full international. That comment that he is prepared to leave Liverpool will make many sides sit up and take notice.