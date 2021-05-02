Danny Wilson has been ruled out of the running for the Doncaster Rovers job, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon Town and Barnsley boss ‘will not be interviewed and has not ever been considered to be in the running’.

Wilson, who is 61 years old, has been tipped by the bookies to make a long-awaited return to the dugout at the Keepmoat Stadium.

However, he is not being considered by the League One side and they are looking elsewhere.

Doncaster are in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Darren Moore and are currently interviewing candidates. Andy Butler has been in caretaker charge.

Wilson is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League but has been out of the game since 2017.

He started his managerial career at Barnsley and won promotion to the Premier League with the Tykes during his first spell there.

Wilson left Oakwell in 1998 and had two years at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. He managed the Owls the last time they were in the top flight.

Spells at Bristol City, MK Dons and Hartlepool United followed on before Swindon Town came calling in 2008. He guided the Robins to the League One Play-Off final in his second season but they lost to Millwall at Wembley.

Wilson then managed Sheffield United for a couple of years before returning to Barnsley.

He was last at the helm of Chesterfield and has been linked with Doncaster now. However, it appears he won’t be moving to the Keepmoat Stadium now.