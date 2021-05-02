Bolton Wanderers would like to sign Swansea City’s Declan John on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The left-back is currently on loan at Bolton Wanderers and they are interested in bringing him to the club for good.

John, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Bolton can seal promotion back to League One next season and that would boost their hopes of bringing him to the North West permanently.

Their boss, Ian Evatt, has said: “I think we’ve stated that we’d like to keep him and that decision fundamentally will come down to what division we’re in and Declan. One thing I can say is that he’s loved it here.”

John linked up with the Trotters in January and has since made 17 appearances.

He started his career at Cardiff City and went on to play 52 times for their first team as well as have loan spells away with the likes of Chesterfield, Barnsley and Rangers.

Rangers made his move there permanent in December 2017 but made the switch to Swansea in August 2018 on a three-year deal.

He has since played 14 times for the Swans and was also loaned out to Sunderland last term.

John has turned into a decent signing for Bolton this season and they want him on a free transfer now.