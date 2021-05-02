As the 2020/21 season faces up to its final round of games, Middlesbrough are settled just outside the play-off places in 10th – although 13 points shy.

Boro did threaten to be challenging for a top-seven spot at one point but fell by the wayside as they were unable to sustain early-season potential and consistency.

However, this season under Neil Warnock has been much more promising than last season – a season started under Jonathan Woodgate that nearly ended in relegation.

Warnock has dragged the Teessiders around and yesterday oversaw a 1-1 draw against an improving Luton side at Kenilworth Road. It was a game where, afterwards, the Boro boss was at pains to explain his reasoning behind striker Chuba Akpom’s absence per the Hartlepool Mail.

Stalemate in Bedfordshire – striker Akpom absent

Luton’s early lead through Glen Rea (19′) was quickly cancelled out by Duncan Watmore (21′) with the Middlesbrough man landing his 9th goal of the season after being snapped up in November.

It was another Boro man that made the headlines after the game although it was related to his absence from the line-up rather than his contributions to the game.

Chuba Akpom made his name as a promising youngster at Arsenal, developing through the usual loan moves out to the likes of Hull City, Brighton and Belgian side Sint-Truiden. He left Arsenal in August 2018 for Greek side PAOK Salonika.

Middlesbrough paid an undisclosed fee in mid-September 2020 for Akpom and brought him back into English football.

Akpom absence – Warnock explains reasoning

For yesterday’s game at Kenilworth Road, Warnock only named seven out of a possible nine substitutes and stocked the bench with youth rather than experience.

Akpom was one of those missing and that drew questions as to why he didn’t have a place on the bench. This is especially so due to Boro having decided strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will play no part this season.

Warnock was quick to explain his reasoning on the former Arsenal starlet’s absence. His reasoning was based around the inclusion of teen academy product Josh Coburn who scored against Sheffield Wednesday the previous game.

Warnock added that he was always going to go “with the kids” and that Coburn was going to be the only striker that he would bring on. To this end, he said that he “didn’t want to waste Chuba’s time.”

Middlesbrough’s final game of an improved season is another trip south to face Reading at the Madjeski Stadium next Saturday.