Phil Brown will hold talks over staying at Southend United after the last game of the season, as per a report by the Echo News.

The ex-Hull City, Preston North End and Swindon Town boss has been unable to keep Southend United in the Football League.

Brown, who is 61 years old, returned to Roots Hall for a second spell last month but it was too late for the Shrimpers.

They will be competing in the National League next season and Brown, a former Premier League manager, may well be staying if Southend can guarantee they will be competitive.

Read: Hull City favourite open to return this summer

He has said: “If we can be competitive from a budget point of view that might be enough to attract me and players to the football club who can compete. Would I like to be involved in the challenge? Absolutely and I’d imagine there will be talks after the last game of the season.”

Brown is most known for the work he did at Hull City. He got the Tigers to the top flight for the first time their history in 2008 before keeping them up the season after.

He left Hull in 2010 and moved on to Preston North End shortly after. He spent just under a year at Deepdale and won just 24.4% of games during his time at the helm.

Southend handed him a route back into the game after he left the Lilywhites and he made a decent impression there, hence why they brought him back.

Read: Marcus Maddison sends message to Hull City

Swindon Town came calling in 2018 and he spent seven months at the County Ground before embarking on a spell in India at FC Pune City (who later turned into Hyderabad).

Could he be managing in non-league next season?

Will Brown stay at Southend?