Coventry City will look to sign a goalkeeper this summer, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Marko Marosi and Ben Wilson are Coventry City’s current options in that department but they could look to bring someone else in over the coming months.

The Sky Blues have retained their Championship status for another year after a tough first campaign back at this level.

Here are three options Mark Robins could consider-

Read: Coventry City transfer target is due to become a free agent this summer

Christian Walton, Brighton and Hove Albion

He is expected to leave Brighton this summer and would be ideal for Coventry.

The ex-England Under-21 international has had loan spells away from the Seagulls at Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers over recent years.

John Ruddy, Wolves

The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer and would be a shrewd addition for the Sky Blues on a free transfer. He has been on the books at Wolves since 2017 and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his year there.

However, he has since been a back-up for them in the top flight and may fancy becoming a number one again now.

Read: Coventry City expected to let 2018 signing leave for free

Jack Stevens, Oxford United



He has established himself as Oxford’s number one this season and they could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer. At the age of 23, he would be a good long-term option for Coventry.

Who would you want, Coventry fans?