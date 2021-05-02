Bristol Rovers want to extend Zain Walker’s contract at the club.

The midfielder only has 12 months left on his current deal with Bristol Rovers and they want to keep him for longer, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Joey Barton’s side are in League Two next season and will be looking to mount a promotion push.

Walker, who is 19 years old, is highly-rated by the Pirates and tying him down on a long-term basis would be a boost going into the next campaign.

The teenager is from South London and started out in the academy at Fulham before signing for Bristol Rovers at the age of 16.

He made his senior debut for the Gas in November 2018 in an EFL Trophy clash and became the first player to be born in the 2000s to play for the club.

Walker was rewarded with a new two-year contract last September which runs until the summer of 2022.

He has benefitted from Barton’s appointment at the Memorial Ground and was promoted into the first-team earlier this year alongside Pablo Martinez.

Walker has now made 14 appearances in all competitions this season and is in line for plenty of game time next term in League Two.

He will be a key player for Bristol Rovers over the coming years and they are keen to extend his stay beyond 2022.

