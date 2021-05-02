Northampton Town are reportedly watching over Morecambe manager Derek Adams, claims The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, pg. 61).

Adams, 45, has been in charge of League Two side Morecambe since 2019. Formerly of spells at Ross County and Plymouth Argyle, Adams’ side currently sit in 4th-place of the League Two table, with just one point separating them from the promotion spots with a game to go.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes how Adams is being watched by Northampton Town following their relegation from League One yesterday.

Nixon then goes on to write how, if Adams can’t take his Morecambe side into League One then he might be tempted to make the switch to Northampton Town.

The Shrimpers host Bradford City in their final game of the season. As it stands, Morecambe sit a point and a place behind Bolton Wanderers in third, and two points and two places behind Cambridge United in 2nd.

Keith Curle was the man in charge at Northampton up until February. He and his assistant Colin West were handed their parting orders and Jon Brady has since been in caretaker charge of the Cobblers.

Despite some impressive wins since Curle’s exit, Northampton have left their survival bid too late and after a 3-0 defeat at home to Blackpool yesterday, their return to League Two is now booked.

They’ve a trip to Sunderland for their final game of the campaign. League One’s relegation places are now confirmed but the final two play-off spots are still to play for.