Bolton Wanderers are looking into summer moves for Morecambe’s Cole Stockton and Barrow’s Joel Dixon, reports The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, pg. 61).

Bolton Wanderers currently sit in 3rd place of the League Two table and just one game away from a return to League One.

It’s been a stellar season for Ian Evatt so far and he takes his Bolton side to Crawley next weekend, in a huge game for the club.

But Evatt could be about to raid his former club Barrow for goalkeeper Dixon – the 27-year-old is reportedly facing the exit this summer, having featured in all 45 of Barrow’s League Two games so far this season.

Another 27-year-old on Bolton’s radar is Stockton. The Morecambe man – whose side sit a point and a place behind Bolton in the League Two table – has netted 12 goals in 39 league appearances this season.

Alan Nixon writes how Evatt thinks Stockton can ‘take the step up’ after his showing for Morecambe this season.