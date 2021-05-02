Marcus Maddison has congratulated former clubs Peterborough United and Hull City on their promotions to the Championship.

He has also wished Charlton Athletic all the best with their push for the League One Play-Offs. (see Instagram post below).

Maddison, who is 27 years old, has taken a step back from football and is currently working on a new gaming venture.

The attacking midfielder cut short his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers from Charlton Athletic last month.

Maddison scored 62 goals in 249 games for Peterborough United during his spell at London Road and his former club are now back in the Championship.

A controversial last-gasp penalty from Jonson Clarke-Harris saw Darren Ferguson’s side come from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Lincoln City to book their place in the second tier next season.

Maddison spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Hull City and was part of their side relegated to League One for the first time in 15 years.

However, Grant McCann’s side secured the title yesterday with their 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the KCOM Stadium, sparking jubilant scenes outside the KCOM Stadium.

Maddison is technically still on the books at Charlton but they have allowed him to have a break from the game.

The Addicks have their sights set on a place in the top six but their fate is now out of their hands after they only drew against Accrington Stanley yesterday.