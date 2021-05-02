Watford players are set to share out a £6million promotion ‘bonus’, as approved by club captain Troy Deeney at the start of the season.

The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, pg. 61) reports that Watford players are set to share out a promotion bonus totalling £6million, netting their top players £450,000 each.

Alan Nixon writes that the ‘pay out is based on a system where players are rewarded with £5,000 a point for every appearance made during the Championship campaign’.

The owners will obviously fund the payout and the report claims that the bill should total upwards of £6million.

Interestingly, Nixon then goes on to write how the scheme was ‘given the thumbs-up by Deeney and his mates’ ahead of the start of this season, and with no bonus for failing to achieve promotion.

The Hornets have now claimed 2nd-place in the Championship table after a resurgent 2021 under Xisco Munoz, whose side finish off the campaign at home to Swansea City next weekend.