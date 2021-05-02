Stoke City currently lead Millwall in the race to sign Fleetwood Town’s Jay Matete, reports The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, pg. 61).

Matete, 20, has spent this season on loan at Grimsby Town from Fleetwood Town. The Englishman has featured 20 times in League Two for bottom club Grimsby, scoring three goals.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes that Matete will return to his parent club in the summer and has an £800,000 price tag amid interest from both Stoke City and Millwall.

The Potters are thought to be leading Millwall in the race, with the Lions currently ‘tracking’ Matete’s situation at Fleetwood.

A midfielder, Matete has shown great potential on loan at Grimsby Town this season and Fleetwood would no doubt have plans of their own for the youngster.

But with the likes of Stoke and Millwall now interested, it could prove difficult for Fleetwood to keep hold of Matete past this season.