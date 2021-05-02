Sunderland stopper Remi Matthews is in line for a pay rise and a one-year extension on his contract should the Black Cats be promoted this season.

Matthews, 27, is due for a pay rise and a one-year extension on his Sunderland deal should Lee Johnson’s side be promoted into the Championship.

The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, pg. 61) reports that the Black Cats goalkeeper took a hefty pay cut to join from Bolton Wanderers ahead of this season, with said promotion clause in his deal.

It comes after the Englishman has been dropped from the starting line up – Matthews has made six League One appearances this season, having last featured against Shrewsbury Town in February.

His side have one game of the league season remaining before they head into the play-offs.

Sunderland currently sit as the highest ranked play-off team given Hull City’s title win and Peterborough United’s promotion, with Sunderland hosting newly-relegated Northampton Town next weekend.