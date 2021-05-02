Former Wigan Athletic boss Roberto Martinez is ‘willing’ to come back to the Premier League, putting Tottenham Hotspur ‘on alert’, reports The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, pg. 61).

Martinez made his name in England with Wigan Athletic. The 47-year-old had spent two years prior at Swansea City but joined Wigan in 2009, spending four years there and overseeing 175 games.

Having guided the club to FA Cup glory in 2013, the Spaniard went on to spend three years at Everton following his Wigan departure, before taking charge of the Belgian national side.

Now no.1 ranked in the world, Martinez is being hailed for his work with the Belgian national team and Alan Nixon reports how Martinez is ‘willing’ to return to the Premier League.

The news is said to have put Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs ‘on alert’. Spurs parted ways with Jose Mourinho last month and chairman Daniel Levy is said to be in no rush to find his successor.

There’s been a number of names linked to the Spurs vacancy, with Swansea City manager Steve Cooper having become a surprise contender soon after Mourinho’s exit.

His Swans side have just secured their second top-six finish in as many seasons, with Cooper having been linked with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United earlier in the campaign.

As for Martinez, Wigan fans will only have good memories of the Spaniard, and a return to England after several years with Belgium would make for interesting viewing.