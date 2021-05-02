West Ham are reportedly ‘checking out’ Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, reports The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, pg. 61).

Worrall, 24, has been subject to Premier League speculation all season. David Moyes is said to be keen on bringing in another centre-half in the summer and Worrall has come onto their radar, having been linked with Burnley throughout the campaign and more recently Norwich City.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday how the Forest man could be sold for a ‘compeitive price’ in the summer which, as Nixon writes, would give them cash for new signings.

In 30 Championship appearances this season, the Englishman has once again proved why he’s such a key component in this Forest side. Despite their struggles on the pitch they’ve proved defensively shrewd for the most part, with Worrall the standout performer at the back.

His loss would be a huge blow and with the likes of Burnley, Norwich and now West Ham all linked, his summer departure seems inevitable.

Where might be the best option for the Forest man also remains unclear – West Ham have been quick to raid the Championship in recent seasons and have handed the likes of Jarrod Bowen regular game time.

Meanwhile, Burnley and Norwich City will be expected to be at the lower ends of the Premier League table next time round, and so game time might be more ensured for Worrall at either of those two.

No clear favourite has yet emerged in the race for Worrall, who’s previously been valued as high as £12million.