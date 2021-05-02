As quoted by Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed midfielder Lewis Holtby will be leaving the club this summer.

The 30-year-old playmaker has been with Rovers since the summer of 2019. He joined on a free transfer, coming in to bolster Tony Mowbray’s midfield ranks.

Holtby’s contract with Blackburn Rovers comes to an end this summer, but the club’s stance over his future has remained unknown – until now.

With his deal up at the end of the season, it has been confirmed that Holtby will be leaving the Ewood Park outfit upon the completion of his contract.

Following Rovers’ draw with Rotherham United, Mowbray provided an insight into Holtby’s situation.

After being absent from the squad entirely, it wads announced that the former Spurs and Fulham man would not be staying with Blackburn beyond the end of this season. Speaking to Lancs Live, here’s what he had to say:

“Lewis is a guy who looks after his body and works extraordinarily hard at the extra stuff he does.

“After conversations, I think it’s right for himself and for the club that he doesn’t put himself in a position where he could pick up an injury ahead of a summer where he’s got to go and find himself a new club.

“It’s a decision that’s been made a long time ago, Lewis is aware of the decision. He’s an out of contract footballer basically.”

With Holtby’s departure all but made official, it will be interesting to see where the playmaker lands next. He has plenty of experience in both German and English football, featuring for the likes of FC Schalke and Hamburg during his time in his home nation.

While with Blackburn Rovers, the midfielder has chipped in with four goals and five assists in 56 outings for the club.