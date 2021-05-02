Speaking to News at Den, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has said the Lions are “quite close” to agreeing a permanent deal for Derby County defender Scott Malone.

The experienced full-back has been a big hit since reuniting with Millwall last summer. Malone has locked down a spot in Gary Rowett’s starting 11, featuring at left-back and left-wing back.

In his 41 outings for the Lions, Malone has netted six goals and laid on three assists. His second stint at The Den has been a fruitful one, with Rowett remaining vocal about his desire to seal a permanent deal for the Derby County ace.

Now, Rowett has provided an update on the club’s pursuit of the left-sided player as the season nears an end.

Speaking to News at Den, the Millwall boss said he thinks they’re “quite close” to securing a deal for Malone. Rowett moved to heap praise on the Derby loanee, saying:

“I think we’re quite close. Scotty’s been excellent for us and he’s one we’d like to get tied up.

“From the wing-back position, he’s scored six goals. That’s where with a few more goals elsewhere in the team we’d have been even higher this year.

“He’s done his bit and he’s been fantastic.”

A summer departure from Pride Park would bring an end to a three-year stay with the Rams. He joined from Huddersfield Town in August 2018 and has gone on to notch up 56 appearances for the Rams, netting three goals and providing three assists in the process.

His contributions while on loan with Millwall have taken him to 112 appearances for the club. Malone spent two and a half years with the club from 2012 to 2015, scoring 10 goals and laying on seven assists.