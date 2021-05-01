‘I love this team’, ‘I’m in bits’ – Plenty of Peterborough fans celebrate promotion as Posh players rush crowd
For the last few seasons, Peterborough have been there or thereabouts when it comes to fighting and battling for promotion from League One.
They have been driven that way by a succession of high-scoring strikers with the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Jack Marriott and Ivan Toney coming off the London Road production line.
The latest striker to take up that mantle is 31-goal Jonson Clarke-Harris and his goals have helped fire The Posh to promotion.
READ: ‘What an absolute joke we are’, ‘Meltdown begins’ – Plenty of Derby County fans rage after Swansea collapse
Peterborough comeback leads to last-minute Championship promotion
Peterborough were seemingly dead and buried against a rampant Lincoln City early in the second half of the game. Goals from Anthony Scully (31′, 53′) and a penalty from Jorge Grant (45+2′) gave the visitors to London Road a big lead.
However, Peterborough’s never-say-die approach saw them drag themselves back into the game with Sirike Dembele (65′) and Jonson Clarke-Harris (75′) brought them within touching distance.
It took a late, and very contentious, penalty to guarantee Posh their promotion. It was converted by Clarke-Harris (90+6′) to bring him to 31 goals for the season.
Here is a Facebook Live video of jubilant Peterborough United players rushing into a crowd of excited fans who gathered outside to celebrate ascension to the Sky Bet Championship:
Taken from a Facebook live for people who haven’t seen #pufc 🔵🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/yOKSNTdVxc
— (P) David J. Grimwood (@DavidGrim_) May 1, 2021
READ: Brentford and Blackburn rival number of Premier League sides with summer interest in impressive ‘Mini Messi’ midfielder
Peterborough fans comment after comeback win and promotion confirmation
It was a promotion very much deserved from a Posh outfit that sparkled throughout the season and one that bristled with threat and attacking intent.
Here is a selection of comments from fans who will get to see Darren Ferguson’s outfit perform in the Sky Bet Championship next season:
I love this team 💙 #PUFC pic.twitter.com/2oJxChlVk7
— Nicole (@NicoleTowler1) May 1, 2021
I'm in bits! #pufc pic.twitter.com/5MAYBPiBVi
— Nilesh Patel (@Wembley92) May 1, 2021
Would it be wrong to respectfully ask all football fans that don't support Posh to give up all of their pub bookings for tonight please ? #PUFC
— Mark Peterborough (@markpeterboro) May 1, 2021
#PUFC 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/LjnrKDEsSp
— Michael Cawood (@macawood9) May 1, 2021
Right, I think I’ve just about calmed down #pufc
— Simon Black (@sibbylara) May 1, 2021
@DMAC102 currently screwing up one transfer list and throwing into the confidential waste , what a way to go up today!!!! #pufc
— Daniel (@Danny111984) May 1, 2021
Peterborough United I love you 💙💙💙 #pufc #wereonourway pic.twitter.com/aCc68OCwqK
— Kelly McManus (@kelly_mcm_) May 1, 2021
Time to get drunk. Up the posh 💙💙💙 #pufc
— Daniel Miller (@DanMiller95) May 1, 2021