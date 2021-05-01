For the last few seasons, Peterborough have been there or thereabouts when it comes to fighting and battling for promotion from League One.

They have been driven that way by a succession of high-scoring strikers with the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Jack Marriott and Ivan Toney coming off the London Road production line.

The latest striker to take up that mantle is 31-goal Jonson Clarke-Harris and his goals have helped fire The Posh to promotion.

Peterborough comeback leads to last-minute Championship promotion

Peterborough were seemingly dead and buried against a rampant Lincoln City early in the second half of the game. Goals from Anthony Scully (31′, 53′) and a penalty from Jorge Grant (45+2′) gave the visitors to London Road a big lead.

However, Peterborough’s never-say-die approach saw them drag themselves back into the game with Sirike Dembele (65′) and Jonson Clarke-Harris (75′) brought them within touching distance.

It took a late, and very contentious, penalty to guarantee Posh their promotion. It was converted by Clarke-Harris (90+6′) to bring him to 31 goals for the season.

Here is a Facebook Live video of jubilant Peterborough United players rushing into a crowd of excited fans who gathered outside to celebrate ascension to the Sky Bet Championship:

Taken from a Facebook live for people who haven’t seen #pufc 🔵🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/yOKSNTdVxc — (P) David J. Grimwood (@DavidGrim_) May 1, 2021

Peterborough fans comment after comeback win and promotion confirmation

It was a promotion very much deserved from a Posh outfit that sparkled throughout the season and one that bristled with threat and attacking intent.

Here is a selection of comments from fans who will get to see Darren Ferguson’s outfit perform in the Sky Bet Championship next season:

Would it be wrong to respectfully ask all football fans that don't support Posh to give up all of their pub bookings for tonight please ? #PUFC — Mark Peterborough (@markpeterboro) May 1, 2021

Right, I think I’ve just about calmed down #pufc — Simon Black (@sibbylara) May 1, 2021

@DMAC102 currently screwing up one transfer list and throwing into the confidential waste , what a way to go up today!!!! #pufc — Daniel (@Danny111984) May 1, 2021