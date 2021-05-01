‘What an absolute joke we are’, ‘Meltdown begins’ – Plenty of Derby County fans rage after Swansea collapse
Derby County are in a precarious position in the Sky Bet Championship – a very precarious position indeed.
As the Championship prepares for its final round of games next weekend, the Rams sit safe in 21st place on 43 points.
Three sides, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers sit below them on 40 points – although Wycombe’s goal difference has them effectively relegated.
It is shaping up to be an interesting run-in to the end of the season at the bottom of the Championship table.
Permutations and Derby doom
However, the Rams face 23rd place Wednesday on the last day knowing that the Owls could help relegate them if they lose by two or more goals. For that to happen, it would just take two Sheffield Wednesday goals to settle them in the drop zone.
Relegation would be confirmed if Rotherham fail to gain at least three points from their last two games – a situation brought about by Covid-19 cancelled games.
Should the Millers get three points, their superior goal difference would likely see them leapfrog both Wednesday and Derby and send that luckless duo down.
Derby County fans vent spleen after Rams raided in Wales
With their destiny in their hands, Derby County could have guaranteed their Championship safety with a win at Swansea City this afternoon.
They started off well, taking an early second-half lead through Tom Lawrence (48′). However, Rooney’s side were the architects of their own downfall conceding twice in quick succession to Morgan Whittaker (64′) and Connor Roberts (66′).
That collapse means it is final day madness for the Rams and it has left their fans livid. Here’s how some have reacted:
What an absolute joke we are. Hurry up and get relegated #dcfc #dcfcfans
And the #dcfc meltdown begins! Fantastic couple of minutes guys 🤣
Shambles FC #DCFC
We’re actually cursed #dcfc #dcfcfans
And yet again we’ve fallen to pieces #dcfc #dcfcfans
As predicted derby have crumbled….
What a shambles #dcfcfans #dcfc
Here we go, last day of the season. We're going down. #DCFC #dcfcfans
I am devastated, never thought I’d see my club in the English 3rd tier but you’re judged over 46 games and we simply have no fight, desire & leaders. I’ll still be there next season regardless, I’m a sucker for pain 🐏 #dcfc #dcfcfans
Wednesday will beat us easily….. still think rotherham will send us both down though……🤔 #dcfc
Wayne Rooney has just said 'Derby played well'.
Swansea rested 5 players.
I'm done…#RooneyOut #dcfc
