Whilst Blackburn are destined to be a Sky Bet Championship side next season, the play-offs could see Brentford rise to the Premier League.

However, a more common link between the two sides is that they are being linked with one-time Dundee United starlet Ryan Gauld according to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey adds that Brentford and Blackburn are not alone and that the two sides are part of a knot of teams including Sheffield United, Norwich City and Brighton who are tracking the 25-year-old.

Host of sides looking to strike Gauld this summer

Gauld first hit the headlines with Dundee United, making his way to the first-team and 51 appearances that delivered 9 goals and 12 assists – being nicknamed ‘Mini Messi’ by teammates.

That brought the attention of Portuguese giants Sporting and the Liga NOS side nipped in and snapped up the then 18-year-old in a deal that included a buyout clause of €60m/£52m.

Despite 2 goals and an assist in five first-team appearances for Sporting, his time with the Lisbon giants just didn’t turn out as planned.

After loans out to Portuguese side Farense and back in Scotland with Hibernian, Gauld left Sporting for Farense in mid-July 2019.

Gauld shines and host of English teams interested

Since his move to Farense, former Dundee United starlet Gauld has notched up 66 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals and adding 11 assists.

28 of those appearances, alongside 8 of the goals and 6 of the assists, have come in an impressive Liga NOS campaign this season.

It is that production and output that has brought the aforementioned host of English sides calling and keeping tabs.

TEAMtalk’s Bailey adds that these clubs “are thinking of bringing him back to these shores” and names Blackburn, Brentford, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Swansea who he says “all have an interest.”

Gauld is out of contract this summer and would represent very little risk to a side wanting to bring him to English football. His displays for Farense in this season’s Liga NOS, Portugal’s top-tier competition, show that he is capable of playing at a high enough level to impress.