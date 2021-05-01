Sheffield Wednesday face their most important match of the season next Saturday when they travel to Pride Park for their final game of the season.

Should Derby County take at least a point Swansea City this afternoon, it will be a dead rubber as Wednesday will already be down and a League One for next season.

However, should Derby lose to the Swans then it will be a 90-minute shoot-out for relegation and a true winner takes all game.

Poor performance from Wednesday – one man singled out

When they needed three points the most, Wednesday were let down by an altogether familiar display from the struggling Owls.

The only positive that came out of the Forest draw was that Darren Moore’s side gained a point that means that next Saturday’s game at Pride Park will hopefully have at least some meaning to it.

One man singled out for some specific pelters was Owls right-sided winger Kadeem Harris. The bulk of the pelters came about after his miss of a vital free-kick at the death.

Sheffield Wednesday fans critical on Harris display

Here is a selection of comments from raging Sheffield Wednesday fans angry at Kadeem Harris’ display against Nottingham Forest:

Sums up #swfc. Harris not scored since when the Burger King was a Prince and yet takes a crucial set play. None of them good enough. Not today. Not this season. — Oliver Saxon (@oliversaxon) May 1, 2021

I’d like to sit in a room with Kadeem Harris & playback that 90 minutes to him ….not sure he realises just how appalling he was every time he touched the ball ….utterly appalling #swfc #wawaw — Paul Hancock (@mrpaulhank) May 1, 2021

Kadeem Harris is no more a footballer than I am a canoe! #swfc — Matt Ward (@matttheowl) May 1, 2021

Harris stealing a good mans breath #SWFC — Callum (@callumclayton_) May 1, 2021

Letting kadeem harris with 3 goals in 80 appearances take a free kick on the edge of the box that we need to score pretty much sums that game up 😂 only the 10 yards over 😩🤦🏻‍♂️#swfc — Matt Straker (@Mattstraker_09) May 1, 2021

On a plus note I'll only see Harris play for us one more time #swfc — derek miller (@derekmiller16) May 1, 2021

What is the point of having the most expensive tickets and merchandise in the Championship if it only gets you players like Kadeem Harris. Honestly, what is the point! #swfc — Tyler Savage (@tsav1867) May 1, 2021

That Harris free kick will haunt me for a long long time #swfc — Marc (@MarcWilcox81) May 1, 2021

Can't get my head around harris taking that free kick at end and not Bannan or even reach 😳🤦‍♀️ #swfc — markowl 🦉💙 (@johnada75157425) May 1, 2021

92nd Min…free kick edge of box…need a goal to win…let Harris take it lads…FFS!!!! #swfc #relegation — Paul (@PwGiggsy) May 1, 2021

Putting Harris on that free kick is like Man Utd putting David De Gea on a free kick in the Europa League Final. It’s that bad. Saying that, De Gea’s probably better at them #swfc — Christian Föx (@itschristianfox) May 1, 2021

Our players don’t care. Awful. And Harris … abysmal. League one here we come. #swfc — Thomas Bowers (@Theowls94) May 1, 2021