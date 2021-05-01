Sheffield Wednesday face their most important match of the season next Saturday when they travel to Pride Park for their final game of the season.

Should Derby County take at least a point Swansea City this afternoon, it will be a dead rubber as Wednesday will already be down and a League One for next season.

However, should Derby lose to the Swans then it will be a 90-minute shoot-out for relegation and a true winner takes all game.

Poor performance from Wednesday – one man singled out

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

When they needed three points the most, Wednesday were let down by an altogether familiar display from the struggling Owls.

The only positive that came out of the Forest draw was that Darren Moore’s side gained a point that means that next Saturday’s game at Pride Park will hopefully have at least some meaning to it.

One man singled out for some specific pelters was Owls right-sided winger Kadeem Harris. The bulk of the pelters came about after his miss of a vital free-kick at the death.

Sheffield Wednesday fans critical on Harris display

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

Here is a selection of comments from raging Sheffield Wednesday fans angry at Kadeem Harris’ display against Nottingham Forest: