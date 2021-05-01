Sheffield Wednesday were always up against it from the start of the season. They launched their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign on -12 points.

That point deduction was due to infringements of the ELF’s FFP policy – it was later reduced to a six-point penalty.

Despite that reduction, the Owls have been there or thereabouts in a battle against relegation to League One all season long.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 0 – 0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST  – dour draw

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

Wednesday are battling at what they would consider the wrong end of the table – it was a dead rubber game for Forest who have 52 points and are safe as a Championship side for next season.

For the Owls it is a whole different kettle of fish. This afternoon’s draw means that should Derby County manage to beat Swansea City then the Owls will be relegated.

No ifs, no buts; a Derby win will mean that Sheffield Wednesday will be confined to League One football next season.

It could have been much more signed and sealed had Keiren Westwood not kept them in the game with a fine, first-half save after giving away the initial penalty.

Sheffield Wednesday fans rage after another drab performance

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

That 0-0 draw at Hillsborough could be simply prolonging the agony of a bad season. Suffice to say, there are plenty of Owls fans ready to vent at what could be the final nail into their relegation coffin.

Here’s what a selection of them said: