Sheffield Wednesday were always up against it from the start of the season. They launched their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign on -12 points.

That point deduction was due to infringements of the ELF’s FFP policy – it was later reduced to a six-point penalty.

Despite that reduction, the Owls have been there or thereabouts in a battle against relegation to League One all season long.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 0 – 0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST – dour draw

Wednesday are battling at what they would consider the wrong end of the table – it was a dead rubber game for Forest who have 52 points and are safe as a Championship side for next season.

For the Owls it is a whole different kettle of fish. This afternoon’s draw means that should Derby County manage to beat Swansea City then the Owls will be relegated.

No ifs, no buts; a Derby win will mean that Sheffield Wednesday will be confined to League One football next season.

It could have been much more signed and sealed had Keiren Westwood not kept them in the game with a fine, first-half save after giving away the initial penalty.

Sheffield Wednesday fans rage after another drab performance

That 0-0 draw at Hillsborough could be simply prolonging the agony of a bad season. Suffice to say, there are plenty of Owls fans ready to vent at what could be the final nail into their relegation coffin.

Here’s what a selection of them said:

Happy relegation day folks very very poor swfc — Craig1973 (@craighay) May 1, 2021

Bottleless, spineless, no fight, no desire – eye on the exit door for most, they don’t give a damn about the club. Thanks for the constant roller coaster ride. Shocking how this club has turned out. We’re done… — 🦉Mrs P🦉 (@SWFC1OWL) May 1, 2021

Wednesday till i die but there's no wonder im losing my hair 🦉🔵⚪🔵⚪🦉 — Steven Swfc Smith (@SmithSwfc) May 1, 2021

I can’t get my head around the fact that we couldn’t score in apparently a bigger game than the playoff final. #swfc — Lewis Widdowson (@LMWiddowson) May 1, 2021

@swfc knew they needed a win ideally today right? Just wondering why we set up with 5 at the back and a defensive mid then#swfc — ⚡The Gremlin⚡ (@FifaGremlin) May 1, 2021

Not entirely unpredictable, but such a pathetic performance, completely devoid of effort or urgency. After all the ESL stuff and saving football for the fans, it’s so sad that a squad of players caring so little about the club and fans they represent is so predictable. #swfc — Jamie Thompson (@JThompson140) May 1, 2021

Utterly spineless, gutless and limp. Can’t even get fired up for a game to keep us in the division. Big summer rebuild for league one, albeit we have the incompetent chairman that will no doubt get that wrong as always. #swfc — Matt Ashmore (@ashmore_matt) May 1, 2021

This is one of the most pathetic footballing performances I’ve ever seen from Sheffield Wednesday. Genuinely seems like most of these players don’t understand the stakes #swfc — Francis Wight (@FrancisWight) May 1, 2021