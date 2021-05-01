Former Football League midfielder Sam Mantom has signed a new deal with Hemel Hempstead Town, as announced by their official Twitter account.

The ex-Walsall, Scunthorpe United and Southend United man has put pen-to-paper on a contract until 2022.

Mantom, who is 29 years old, was released by Southend at the end of last season and has since delved into non-league.

He spent time at Rushall Olympic earlier this term before linking up with Hemel Hempstead in the National League South.

Mantom started his senior career at West Bromwich Albion and played three times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as spending time out on loan at Haukar, Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic.

Walsall had him on loan as well before signing him on a permanent basis. The midfielder then spent four years with the Saddlers and played 152 games for them in all competitions.

Scunthorpe United then came calling and he stayed with the Iron for two seasons whilst they were in League One.

Mantom then moved on to Southend United and managed nine goals over his two season at Roots Hall.

He was released by the Shrimpers at the end of last season after they were relegated to League Two and has now found a home at Hemel Hempstead.

Mantom will be pleased to have sorted out where he is playing for the next campaign.