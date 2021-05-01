Hibernian boss Jack Ross says QPR and Millwall target Ryan Porteous is in no rush to leave, as per a report by The Scotsman.

The defender has emerged as a target for QPR this summer after their rivals Millwall tried to sign him in January. ‘Several’ English clubs are said to be watching him.

However, Hibs manager Ross has said the in-demand defender is not actively trying to force a transfer away from Easter Road.

Porteous, who is 21 years old, is a key player for Hibs and they are under no pressure to sell him.

Ross has said: “I think because of his association with this club and his affection for it I don’t ever think he is in a rush to leave but he knows there will come a time when it may be right for him in terms of how he wants to progress his career.

“But never for one second in the conversations I have had with him, formally or informally, have I ever got the sense that he is in any desperate rush to leave Hibs.

Porteous is a product of their academy and was loaned out to Edinburgh City to gain some experience before making his first-team debut for Hibs against Montrose in 2017.

The defender has since gone on to play 87 times for the Edinburgh outfit, chipping in with eight goals from defence.

He still has another couple of years left on his contract and Hibs are likely to face some serious interest in him this summer.