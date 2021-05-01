Wigan Athletic are ‘gathering names’ of potential summer transfer targets, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Gathering names I hear … but pointless until safe. https://t.co/VxQsfavHrv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 30, 2021

The Latics are still battling to stay in League One and can’t really do too much until their status is secured for next season.

Leam Richardson is the new permanent manager of the North-West club and they are keeping a tentative eye on the next campaign.

It has been a tough past season on and off the pitch for Wigan and staying up would be a fantastic achievement.

They take on top of the league Hull City at the KCOM Stadium and a win in East Yorkshire would see them safe. However, the Tigers can win the league title if they bag all three points so it will be a tough afternoon for Richardson’s side.

Wigan have a number of key first-team players out of contract this summer and will need to start sorting out deals for next term.

They also have a few loan players, such as Curtis Tilt from Rotherham United and Scott Wootton from Plymouth Argyle, who they may be interested in signing on permanent transfers.

The defensive duo have both played key roles in Wigan’s revival over the past few months and landing them for good would boost their squad.

They need to secure their survival first and foremost but the future is bright at the DW Stadium again.