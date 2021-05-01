As a kick-on from the George Floyd situation in America, football in the UK decided to ‘take a knee’ in an act of solidarity.

That symbolic gesture was popularised in America’s NFL competition by San Francisco quarterback, Colin Kaepernick who started kneeling as a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the States.

There are many in English football saying that taking a knee has passed its worth and that other formats of solidarity need to be at the forefront.

However, abuse of black players across social media platforms continues to grow and it is still a huge issue for the sport. It is also a matter that has angered Watford star Troy Deeney as his comments in The I show.

Deeney furious at attempted Premier League sidestep of ‘uncomfortable conversation’

Before football restarted after the Covid-19 pandemic’s first lockdown, the Premier League got together to talk about what they termed ‘Project Restart’.

With the issue of racism and solidarity at the fore, the Watford star revealed that a Premier League Zoom meeting was set to sidestep the issue.

Deeney revealed that after discussing five agenda items, the collective of Premier League captains and chief executives were to move on with the Hornets striker saying they added “then we’ll wrap the meeting up there.”

Deeney texted fellow captain, Leicester’s Wes Morgan and asked if the rest were serious – using some very strong language to make his point. Deeney added that he felt that the others didn’t want to discuss the issue as “they didn’t want to provoke that uncomfortable conversation.”

Deeney fury convinces others – ball set rolling

Deeney adds that he launched into an epic eight-minute rant that had the effect of gathering Premier League support and bringing the captains such as Kevin De Bruyne and David McGoldrick onboard.

From that point, knee-taking was proposed, and football began to show that solidarity was needed when issues much bigger than kicking a football around for 90 minutes arose.

Deeney himself will be back in the Premier League next season with Watford already confirmed as promoted. He’s played a bit-part for the Hornets this season in a Championship campaign that has seen them bounce back at the first time of asking.

He’s featured in just 18 games this season – 14 in the starting XI – and has scored 7 goals as well as adding 3 assists.