Stoke City looked at signing Lyndon Dykes and Kieffer Moore last summer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The striking duo ended up moving to QPR and Cardiff City respectively.

Stoke considered bringing them to the Bet365 Stadium but the deals didn’t happen in the end.

The Potters are currently mid-table in the Championship and will have their sights set on the next campaign.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has said: “I met Lyndon, a nice boy. He was an option we looked at. At the same time we were speaking to Kieffer Moore but both deals got a bit expensive to be honest.

“We just felt that maybe they were a little bit similar to Steven Fletcher, who we already had in the building at that point in time. Then Jacob (Brown) was available and he was a different type of player than either, more of a runner and he works very hard for the team.”

He added: “We felt that taking Fletcher, as we did, then maybe Jacob was more suited to us at that point in time.”

Dykes was a man in-demand last summer and ended up moving to QPR from Livingston. He has since managed to score 14 goals in all competitions this season.

Stoke take on QPR this afternoon and will face the task of keeping their former transfer target quiet.

Moore, on the other hand, was available to leave Wigan Athletic at the end of last term after their relegation to League One and was also not short of options.

He emerged on the radar of Stoke but it was Cardiff who won the race to get him. The Wales international has had an impressive past season with the Bluebirds and has chipped in with 20 goals.