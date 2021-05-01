Derby County’s Curtis Davies hasn’t ruled out a return to Hull City, as per a report by Hull Live.

The experienced centre-back played for Hull City from 2013 to 2017.

Davies, who is 36 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent as it stands.

The veteran has had his injury problems recently but would be open to a return to the KCOM Stadium.

He has said: “You’d never say never. I love that football club, I don’t need to pretend and hang it up like I’m fake – everyone knows I love that football club.

“The best years of my football career the way that the city took to me, the people – everyone says the further north you go you get nicer people – and it was just that.”

He added: “It’s a loyal place, people support their local team. I’d never say never and if Ehab (Allam) wanted to call me, I’m sure he’s got my number.”

Davies started his career at Luton Town and went on to play 62 games for the Hatters as a youngster before leaving Kenilworth Road for spells at West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.

He later played for Birmingham City and spent three years at St. Andrew’s, making over 100 appearances for the Blues.

Hull City came calling in 2013 and he scored for the Tigers in the FA Cup final a year later before playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Davies was a popular player in East Yorkshire and is open to the idea of moving back to the club.

Hull are back in the Championship next season and he would inject their relatively young squad with some more experience.

Should Hull sign Davies?