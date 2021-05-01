Nottingham Forest have joined the list of admirers of Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, as per a report by The Athletic.

Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are also said to be keen on the in-demand attacker this summer.

Yates, who is 24 years old, has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season for Blackpool.

The Tangerines have their sights set on promotion to the Championship and will face a battle to keep Yates if they don’t go up.

Blackpool signed him from Rotherham United last summer and he has become an instant hit at Bloomfield Road. His goals have pushed the Tangerines into the top six.

The former Doncaster Rovers man spent last season on loan at Swindon Town and helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two before Rotherham decided to cash in on him.

Yates’ focus right now will be on helping Blackpool get to the Championship this term, despite links with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

It is expected to be a big summer at Forest as Chris Hughton looks to trim down the size of his squad and bring in more quality.

Yates has proven himself in the lower leagues over the past two seasons and will no doubt want to test himself at a higher level.

His future at Blackpool is likely to depend on what league they are in next term.

