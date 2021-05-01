Norwich City will look to bring in a goalkeeper this summer despite Michael McGovern signing a new contract, as per a report by the Eastern Daily Press.

The Canaries are back in the Premier League and want plenty of cover and competition in that department.

Their boss, Daniel Farke, says his side will ‘definitely’ look to sign a stopper.

Orjan Nyland is out of contract at the end of the season and may well see his deal extended if they don’t sign an external ‘keeper.

Farke has said: “This situation has nothing to do with Orjan Nyland because it was always our aim to extend the contract with Mickey, (McGovern). It’s important that we have also quality for that position next season.

“We have two young goalkeepers, with Daniel Barden and Archie Mair, but we want three mature keepers with Tim, Michael and let’s see how it develops with Orjan.

“His short-term contract runs out in the summer. We will definitely look to bring another goalkeeper in – if it’s him or a different goalkeeper. We need another option. That is one of the topics for this summer.”

Nyland, who is 30 years old, joined Norwich in February and has since proven to be useful back-up to Tim Krul.

He moved to England in 2018 to join Aston Villa having previously played for Molde and Inglostadt.

The Norway international made 35 appearances for Villa during his time at Villa Park and was part of Dean Smith’s side promoted to the top flight in his first season.

Nyland could get a contract extension at Norwich now and it will be interesting to see if they keep him.

Will Norwich keep Nyland?