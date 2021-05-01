Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Brentford striker has emerged on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur going into the summer transfer window.

Toney, who is 25 years old, has been on fire for the Bees in the Championship this season and has scored 29 goals in all competitions.

He has been linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United recently, as reported by TEAMtalk, and Brentford will face a battle to keep hold of him over the coming months.

Toney was a man in-demand last summer after firing 49 goals in 94 games for Peterborough United and has carried on that form with Thomas Frank’s side after they won the race for his signature.

He started his career at Northampton Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before earning a move to Newcastle United.

The forward then played four times for the North East club and also had loan spells away at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic to gain experience.

Peterborough lured him away from Newcastle on a permanent basis in 2018 and managed to make a hefty profit on him.

Toney is now on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and it will be interesting to see if the managerless Spurs make an offer for him this summer.

Will Spurs move for Toney?