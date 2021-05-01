Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a torrid season throughout this 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Starting with a 12-point deduction, later reduced to 6, set a bad enough tone and omen. As ominous as that was, things only got worse.

Garry Monk was dispensed of in November; his replacement Tony Pulis lasted 10 games and didn’t make it until the end of the year as Owls boss.

Neil Thompson did a steady job as a stand-in but the South Yorkshire side waited two months to appoint Doncaster boss Darren Moore. Nothing has gone consistently right for the Owls this season.

READ: Derby County players reassured after current Alonso takeover hits all too familiar delay

Sheffield Wednesday – staring relegation down the barrel

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

It really does come down to today for Wednesday. They are four points from safety and Derby County are the side in their sights. They have to match or better the Rams today.

As brutal as it sounds, failing to match Rooney’s side means that Wednesday are down and it will be League One football next season.

It is something that the Owls have been fighting against pretty much all season but it comes down to just this; one game and one target – match or better Derby’s result.

READ: Leeds United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked Reading star wins season accolade

Sheffield Wednesday fans react as big day looms

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

It is safe to say that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are fearing the worst. Here is a selection of what they are saying:

Not every Owls fan is despondent though, some really have a fire in their bellies:

 