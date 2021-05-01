Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a torrid season throughout this 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Starting with a 12-point deduction, later reduced to 6, set a bad enough tone and omen. As ominous as that was, things only got worse.

Garry Monk was dispensed of in November; his replacement Tony Pulis lasted 10 games and didn’t make it until the end of the year as Owls boss.

Neil Thompson did a steady job as a stand-in but the South Yorkshire side waited two months to appoint Doncaster boss Darren Moore. Nothing has gone consistently right for the Owls this season.

Sheffield Wednesday – staring relegation down the barrel

It really does come down to today for Wednesday. They are four points from safety and Derby County are the side in their sights. They have to match or better the Rams today.

As brutal as it sounds, failing to match Rooney’s side means that Wednesday are down and it will be League One football next season.

It is something that the Owls have been fighting against pretty much all season but it comes down to just this; one game and one target – match or better Derby’s result.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react as big day looms

It is safe to say that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are fearing the worst. Here is a selection of what they are saying:

In years gone by id usually be feeling sick with nerves this morning. But I really couldn't care less. I've never felt so detached from the club. I will keep an eye on the score but that will be it. And it's all on you DC. #CHANSIRIOUT #swfc — James Stenton. (@Stento1867) May 1, 2021

So, will today be the day we are sent back to league one? Or will we get a decider next week? #swfc — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) May 1, 2021

And now Frank Sinatra ‘my way’ is playing on the Sonos 😩😩😩😩 #swfc #finalcurtain https://t.co/l38OwYwlEC — Harriet Glaves (@harrietglaves1) May 1, 2021

So what will today bring for us #swfc fans. Culmination of the expected, by many, relegation ? Or Live to fight another day? Dont think my nerves can stand it. Come on Wednesday!!! I 💙🦉💙 — DenisTheOwl (@mullen_denise) May 1, 2021

Today could see my football team #SheffieldWednesday relegated to league 1. They need to beat Forrest and Derby need to lose to Swansea. I’m praying to the Norse football god Neilson for a footballing miracle 😕😕#swfc #wawaw — 🅳🅰🆅🅴 🍷 (@davesleney) May 1, 2021

So today's finally the day I can get excited for Cheltenham and Accrington Stanley away. #swfc — Ben (@owlsfan83) May 1, 2021

No fans allowed in the ground and a social media boycott. What better weekend to get relegated #swfc?! — Matt Hall (@MattHall1974) May 1, 2021

Not every Owls fan is despondent though, some really have a fire in their bellies:

Well excited for today! Like I am for every match tbh. Let’s show Derby we have plenty of fight left in us! #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) May 1, 2021