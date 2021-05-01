‘Really couldn’t care less’, ‘Happy relegation day’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as they face big day
Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a torrid season throughout this 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.
Starting with a 12-point deduction, later reduced to 6, set a bad enough tone and omen. As ominous as that was, things only got worse.
Garry Monk was dispensed of in November; his replacement Tony Pulis lasted 10 games and didn’t make it until the end of the year as Owls boss.
Neil Thompson did a steady job as a stand-in but the South Yorkshire side waited two months to appoint Doncaster boss Darren Moore. Nothing has gone consistently right for the Owls this season.
READ: Derby County players reassured after current Alonso takeover hits all too familiar delay
Sheffield Wednesday – staring relegation down the barrel
It really does come down to today for Wednesday. They are four points from safety and Derby County are the side in their sights. They have to match or better the Rams today.
As brutal as it sounds, failing to match Rooney’s side means that Wednesday are down and it will be League One football next season.
It is something that the Owls have been fighting against pretty much all season but it comes down to just this; one game and one target – match or better Derby’s result.
READ: Leeds United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked Reading star wins season accolade
Sheffield Wednesday fans react as big day looms
It is safe to say that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are fearing the worst. Here is a selection of what they are saying:
In years gone by id usually be feeling sick with nerves this morning. But I really couldn't care less. I've never felt so detached from the club. I will keep an eye on the score but that will be it. And it's all on you DC. #CHANSIRIOUT #swfc
— James Stenton. (@Stento1867) May 1, 2021
Happy relegation day. #swfc
— Ty Clarke (@TyClarke28) May 1, 2021
So, will today be the day we are sent back to league one? Or will we get a decider next week? #swfc
— Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) May 1, 2021
And now Frank Sinatra ‘my way’ is playing on the Sonos 😩😩😩😩 #swfc #finalcurtain https://t.co/l38OwYwlEC
— Harriet Glaves (@harrietglaves1) May 1, 2021
So what will today bring for us #swfc fans. Culmination of the expected, by many, relegation ? Or Live to fight another day? Dont think my nerves can stand it. Come on Wednesday!!! I 💙🦉💙
— DenisTheOwl (@mullen_denise) May 1, 2021
Today could see my football team #SheffieldWednesday relegated to league 1. They need to beat Forrest and Derby need to lose to Swansea. I’m praying to the Norse football god Neilson for a footballing miracle 😕😕#swfc #wawaw
— 🅳🅰🆅🅴 🍷 (@davesleney) May 1, 2021
So today's finally the day I can get excited for Cheltenham and Accrington Stanley away. #swfc
— Ben (@owlsfan83) May 1, 2021
No fans allowed in the ground and a social media boycott. What better weekend to get relegated #swfc?!
— Matt Hall (@MattHall1974) May 1, 2021
Not every Owls fan is despondent though, some really have a fire in their bellies:
Well excited for today! Like I am for every match tbh. Let’s show Derby we have plenty of fight left in us! #swfc
— Adam Thompson (@adam7485) May 1, 2021
Come on you @swfc cowards. We expect a commanding win today after the disgrace of this season (odd player exception ) #swfc #3points #3goals
— kris (@kris32827497) May 1, 2021