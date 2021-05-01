Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt says his future will be addressed at the end of the season, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent as things stand.

Mowatt, who is 26 years old, has been linked with a switch to Championship rivals like QPR and Millwall over recent times, as per the Yorkshire Post in January.

He has been in talks with Barnsley over a new deal but no agreement has been struck yet.

Read: QPR striker wanted by Premier League sides

Mowatt has said: “To be honest, everything has just been pushed aside now. It is just getting the season (over) and everyone is focused on promotion and that is what we want to do and then everything will get spoken about after.”

Mowatt has been with the Tykes since joining in 2017 from Leeds United and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire side.

Read: Millwall transfer target wanted by QPR

He has made over 100 appearances for them and helped them gain promotion from League One in the 2018/19 season before playing a pivotal role in their survival in the Championship last term.

The left-footed midfielder has since helped Barnsley rise into the Play-Offs this season and is looking to help Valerien Ismael’s side secure a dream promotion to the Premier League.

They are in action today against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Will Mowatt be at Barnsley next season?