As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed goalkeeper Angus Gunn has returned to parent club Southampton.

The 25-year-old has had his 2020/21 campaign hampered by injuries, limiting his chances of nailing down a consistent spot in Stoke City’s side.

Since joining on loan, Gunn has managed 15 Championship appearances, battling with Adam Davies for game time. In his outings, the Southampton loanee has managed to keep six clean sheets.

However, it has now been revealed that the goalkeeper has suffered another injury blow.

After being ruled out of last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest, Gunn’s season has come to an end. The former Manchester City shot-stopper is struggling with a foot problem, prompting him to return to parent club Southampton for treatment.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with QPR, Potters boss Michael O’Neill confirmed Gunn’s situation. As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, he said:

“He’s got quite a swollen foot. Under closer examination, it’s related to an old fracture he had on that foot previously.

“It’s unfortunate for Angus because it’s been very stop-start for us here.

“He will go back to Southampton and receive treatment between now and the end of the season so he won’t be fit for the remaining two games either.”

Gunn’s injury means Davies will continue in between the sticks of Stoke. He will be hoping to shut out Mark Warburton’s QPR at the weekend to keep his 11th clean sheet of the campaign.

As for loan man Gunn, he will now be focusing on his recovery with Southampton in preparation for next season.

His loan deal with the Potters runs through until the end of next season, so it will be interesting to see if those plans stay in place or if they change over the summer.