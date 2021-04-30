As quoted by Chronicle Live, Sunderland loanee George Dobson has said he is open to joining AFC Wimbledon permanently this season.

After struggling for consistent game time in the first half of the campaign, Dobson linked up with AFC Wimbledon in the January transfer window.

With the Dons, the midfielder has nailed down a spot in the starting 11. After playing only four League One games in the first half of the season with Sunderland, Dobson has not missed one match with his loan club.

Ahead of his return to Sunderland this summer, questions have been asked about Dobson’s future with the Black Cats.

The 23-year-old is out of favour under Lee Johnson and now, after an enjoyable stint on loan with Wimbledon, he has expressed his interest in a potential return.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Dobson has said he would be open to a permanent move to Plough Lane. Here’s what he had to say:

“It obviously all depends on what happens with Sunderland in the summer. I don’t know what’s going to happen with them.

“It’s definitely something I’d be open to. With any footballer, when you’re playing and playing well and enjoying it – there’s nothing better.

“I’ve honestly loved my time here. So we’ll just have to see what happens I guess.”

In his time with Sunderland, Dobson has featured in 47 matches, netting two goals and laying on one assist. He still has a year remaining on the initial three-year deal he penned when joining from Walsall back in 2019.

The North East outfit could look to cash in on Dobson this summer to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Sunderland fans, would you keep Dobson or let him leave on a permanent basis at the end of this season? Have your say in the poll below.

George Dobson - stay or go?