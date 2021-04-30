According to Football League World, Doncaster Rovers’ out of contract defender Brad Halliday is on the radar of Fleetwood Town.

After almost two years on the books with Doncaster Rovers, Halliday could be heading for the exit door this summer.

The right-back sees his current deal expire at the end of the season and could be available on a free transfer. Now, with his time at the Keepmoat Stadium looking to be nearing an end, one of Rovers’ League One rivals are said to be taking an interest in his serves.

As per Football League World, Fleetwood Town are eyeing up a potential summer swoop for Halliday.

The 25-year-old is said to have stalled on signing a new contract with Doncaster, potentially opening the door for a summer departure. Simon Grayson’s side are a potential option for the former Middlesbrough youngster as a free transfer move beckons.

Doncaster’s contract offer remains on the table for Halliday, so it will be interesting to see what he opts to do ahead of the transfer window.

Since joining from Cambridge United in 2019, Halliday has played 86 times for Doncaster. In the process, he has netted one goal and chipped in with six assists.

He has plenty of experience in the Football League, notching up 123 appearances for Cambridge in his time at The Abbey.

Halliday also picked up senior experience away from Middlesbrough, spending time on loan with York City and Accrington Stanley before his permanent departure in 2016. He left without playing for Boro’s senior side but featured 32 times for their U23s outfit.