According to an exclusive report from The Athetlic, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing recently released Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga this summer.

Britt Assombalonga left Middlesbrough last week having been released from his contract early. He was set to see out the remainder of his current deal and leave the club in June, but he was not in the plans of manager Neil Warnock.

Ashley Fletcher was also allowed to leave the club alongside him, with Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and teenager Josh Coburn being used in their absence in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough will be in the market for a forward in the coming months but they will not be the only ones.

Nottingham Forest are also looking to bolster their attacking options in the up and coming transfer window. They are one of the lowest scoring sides in the division, having notched just 36 goals in 44 games. Only Birmingham City, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers have scored less.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Assombalonga. The 28-year-old played at the City Ground between 2014 and 2017 before securing a move to Middlesbrough in a club record £15 million deal.

During his time at Nottingham Forest he scored 30 goals in 69 games in all competitions, ending both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 campaigns as the club’s top scorer.

The eight-time Democratic Republic of Congo international will presumably not be short of options this summer. Chris Hughton’s side will also face competition from Championship rivals Bristol City, as well as Scottish Premiership champions Rangers who are believed to have already entered talks with Assombalonga and his representatives.